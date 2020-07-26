AR Rahman to complete to last song of Dil Bechara called ‘Never Say Goodbye’

Musician AR Rahman will complete the last song of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara called ‘Never Say Goodbye.’

The film was released on Diney+Hotstar on July 24. It stars Sanjana Sanghi alongside Rajput and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The music is by AR Rahman.

A fan tweeted out to Rhaman asking him about the song.

“@arrahman sir complete the last song of dil bechara movie ( never say goodbye ) #dilbechara #SushantSingRajput,” the fan tweeted.

“Will do. You noticed an unreleased song,” replied Rahman.

The late actor’s last film has received positive responses from fans across India and abroad, making it the streaming service’s biggest opening.

“A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever,” Disney+Hotstar tweeted.

The movie was trending across social media platforms soon after its release and had gotten an IMDb rating of 9.8.

The movie’s music has also received positive feedback from fans as well as the Bollywood fraternity.

“#DilBechara broke my heart once again. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt film. A Brilliant performance by #Sushant. His charm and energy is unmatchable & that beautiful smile, Our Superstar.Such a wonderful debut by @castingchhabra & @sanjanasanghi96 you are amazing in the film. @arrahman take a bow sir,” actor Rajkumar Rao wrote on Instagram.