AR Rahman to complete to last song of Dil Bechara called ‘Never Say Goodbye’

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Musician AR Rahman will complete the last song of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara called ‘Never Say Goodbye.’
The film was released on Diney+Hotstar on July 24. It stars Sanjana Sanghi alongside Rajput and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The music is by AR Rahman.
A fan tweeted out to Rhaman asking him about the song.
“@arrahman sir complete the last song of dil bechara movie ( never say goodbye ) #dilbechara #SushantSingRajput,” the fan tweeted.
“Will do. You noticed an unreleased song,” replied Rahman.
The late actor’s last film has received positive responses from fans across India and abroad, making it the streaming service’s biggest opening.
“A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever,” Disney+Hotstar tweeted.
The movie was trending across social media platforms soon after its release and had gotten an IMDb rating of 9.8.
The movie’s music has also received positive feedback from fans as well as the Bollywood fraternity.
“#DilBechara broke my heart once again. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt film. A Brilliant performance by #Sushant. His charm and energy is unmatchable & that beautiful smile, Our Superstar.Such a wonderful debut by @castingchhabra & @sanjanasanghi96 you are amazing in the film. @arrahman take a bow sir,” actor Rajkumar Rao wrote on Instagram.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...