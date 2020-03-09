Arnab Goswami Vs John Oliver: When news anchors take potshots at each other

Renowned TV presenter John Oliver took a jibe on Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami, calling him 'Tucker Carlson of India' (an American conservative journalist and a political commentator known for siding President Donald Trump and making vilified statements), as per media reports.

Oliver passed the remark after Goswami called him out for his coverage on Trump’s maiden visit to India where Oliver sharply criticised Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government.

In his show, Oliver also referred to one of the seven wonders of the world Taj Mahal and said: “India, home of this enduring symbol of love, frankly deserves a lot more than this temporary symbol of hate (while referring to Modi).”

Oliver’s sharp criticism on Centre was not taken well by Goswami. He anchored an hour-long show dedicated to Oliver bashing.

In his show, he referred to Oliver as 'an ignoramus of exceedingly global proportions' and a man who is 'not even smart enough to be a satirist'. He ends by saying 'John Oliver, you embarrass yourself'.

Reacting to Goswami’s show, Oliver compared him with Tucker Carlson.

Recently Oliver also slammed Disney channel for banning his episode on Trump’s visit to India. The anchor also alleged that the local streaming service of Disney -- Hotstar India had edited at least three of his episodes in recent months.