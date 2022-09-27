Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award 

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry announced that Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 will be presented to Asha Parekh. The award will be presented at the National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi.

Announcing the decision, the Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise & award Ms Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema.” The Minister also announced that the 68 th National Film Awards will be held on September 30, 2022 and will be presided over by the President Droupadi Murmu.

Parekh was awarded the Padhma Shri in 1992. She also served as the head of Central Board for Film Certification from 1998-2001. The renowned film actress, director and producer started her career as a child actor and made her debut as the lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho. She has acted in over 95 movies, including Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna, Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

The jury for the selection of 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke award included Asha Bhosle, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon, T. S. Nagabharana and Udit Narayan.

--