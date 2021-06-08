ASHA workers, pillars of Maharashtra’s Covid management model

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Sadhana Pimpale ran pillar to post searching a bed for a pregnant Covid-19 positive woman in a remote Patonda village in Nandurbar district. She not only admitted her to a hospital, but also ensured a safe delivery. Sadhana is not her family member or a relative, but an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker who is actively involved in Covid-19 detection and treatment of 275 families in the remote part of Nandurbar.
Sadhana had handled two more similar cases in her locality and to arrange ambulances, medicines and Covid-19 tests for a population of 1,375 for whom she works as ASHA worker. Now, she is focusing on taking villagers to the vaccination centres.
Sadhana says that she and other ASHA workers in Nandurbar have worked 24x7 to handle Covid-19 cases and bring them to hospitals for treatment.
Bhumika Banjari, an ASHA worker in Bhandara district says “We are trying to convince people for early testing and vaccination”.
ASHA worker Sunita Kurawade from Hingoli says that many people treat them like pariah and even family members want to keep a distance from them as they continue to work in communities in the time of the pandemic. While speaking to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an online meeting, Sunita requested him that the honorarium of ₹2,000 per month must be kept intact. She added that ASHA workers walk miles in remote areas putting their lives at risk going to every household to monitor Covid-19 patients, provide them government relief, create awareness and connect them to hospitals.
Also read: Covid-19 frontline warriors in need of the healing touch
About 70,000 ASHA workers in Maharashtra have played a vital role in Covid-19 management in Maharashtra. Not surprisingly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray calls them “pillars” of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 management model.
The ASHA programme was introduced as a key component of the community processes intervention. ASHA has emerged as the largest community health worker programme and is considered a critical contributor to enabling people’s participation in healthcare.
“Many are crediting me and the State government for the success in tackling the Covid-19 wave in the State. Maharashtra model has been appreciated in the country. But it is you who are the real pillars of Maharashtra’s success” CM Thackeray told ASHA workers on Monday.
ASHA workers hope that their service is recognized and respected. They have demanded that the State government keep intact the monthly honorarium of ₹2,000 as the majority of ASHA workers come from poor families.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...