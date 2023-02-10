Ashneer Grover, former MD of BhartPe, tweeted about issues he encountered while using the DigiYatra mobile app. He said the application posed several issues after its latest update.

Hey DigiYatra users ! The app won't work after new update. (You won't be able to share the uploaded boarding pass). Reinstall, re-register and then upload your boarding before going to the airport. Save yourself last minute inconvenience. @JM_Scindia@MoCA_GoI — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) February 9, 2023

He said that the application won’t work after the installation of its new update. Grover added that users were not able to share the uploaded boarding pass.

He suggested users to re-install, re-register and then upload the boarding pass before going to the airport.

DigiYatra was launched to provide travellers with a hassle-free travel and airport experience. The application is available on Android and iOS for users to register using their ID and photo.

