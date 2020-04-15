Audible releases Stephen Fry’s reading of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

Listeners can now access Stephen Fry’s reading of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ the first novel in the popular fantasy series “Harry Potter” on audio platform Audible.

Audible in partnership with Harry Potter J. K. Rowling has now released a reading of the first novel of the Harry Potter series by Britain’s “national treasure,” Stephen Fry.’

The reading is possible under the Harry Potter at Home project. Harry Potter At Home is a recently announced project by Wizarding World along with Bloomsbury, Scholastic, Pottermore Publishing, Audible, and OverDrive which allows for teachers to get an open license for preparing a virtual reading of all seven books under J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

The title has been released on Audible’s ‘ Audible Stories’ platform.

Audible last month announced the launch of Audible Stories, a service meant to provide audiobooks for children and teens owing to global lockdowns in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Audible Stories service is currently live on its official website and on the AUdible mobile app access platforms.

The Stories portal contains hundreds of audiobooks in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish.

Select titles apart from Stephen Fry’s recently added performance of Harry Potter include Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," Herman Melville's "Moby Dick," Jack London's "White Fang," William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," and A.A. Milne's "Winnie the Pooh."