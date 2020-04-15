Audible releases Stephen Fry’s reading of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Listeners can now access Stephen Fry’s reading of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ the first novel in the popular fantasy series “Harry Potter” on audio platform Audible.
Audible in partnership with Harry Potter J. K. Rowling has now released a reading of the first novel of the Harry Potter series by Britain’s “national treasure,” Stephen Fry.’
The reading is possible under the Harry Potter at Home project. Harry Potter At Home is a recently announced project by Wizarding World along with Bloomsbury, Scholastic, Pottermore Publishing, Audible, and OverDrive which allows for teachers to get an open license for preparing a virtual reading of all seven books under J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.
The title has been released on Audible’s ‘ Audible Stories’ platform.
Audible last month announced the launch of Audible Stories, a service meant to provide audiobooks for children and teens owing to global lockdowns in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Audible Stories service is currently live on its official website and on the AUdible mobile app access platforms.
The Stories portal contains hundreds of audiobooks in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish.
Select titles apart from Stephen Fry’s recently added performance of Harry Potter include Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," Herman Melville's "Moby Dick," Jack London's "White Fang," William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," and A.A. Milne's "Winnie the Pooh."
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...