Axis Bank partners with music band Masala Coffee to showcase Kochi

Axis Bank has partnered with Masala Coffee, a renowned Kochi-based music band, to launch the ‘I Live the Metro Life’ campaign.

This campaign celebrates the essence of the deeply cultural yet modern Kochi life.

The music video, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, showcases how the Kochi1 Card has become an essential part of the day-to-day lives of Kochi’s residents, making not only the commute easy and convenient but also shopping as well as dining an exciting proposition for the cardholders.

It also showcases the city and its life through the lens of four protagonists, who use the Kochi1 Card to enhance their payment experience in new ways.

The video showcases individuals from different walks of life and how their lives have transformed in this metropolitan city. The Bank has roped in Manu Manjith, a famous Malayalam film lyricist, and Fejo, an upcoming rapper of Kochi to create a song exhibiting a memorable journey of the “metro life” experience.

Asha Kharga, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank, said, “The Axis Kochi1 Card is not just a prepaid transit card; it can be used for shopping and dining too, thereby making it an exciting proposition for all card holders.”

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, said that the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has played an important role in changing the way Kochi-ites travel today. “From metros to buses, we have built a world class transport system that is backed by the Kochi1 Card. The use of Kochi1 Card for travel, shopping and dining will promote a cashless economy,” he said.