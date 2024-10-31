Two Guinness World Records—the most people performing ‘aarti’ simultaneously and the largest display of oil lamps—were set at the eighth edition of Deepotsav here on Wednesday.

The two records were set on 55 ghats, including Ram ki Paidi, on the banks of Saryu river in the holy city with over 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) lit together and 1,121 ‘vedacharyas’ (teachers of religious texts) performing ‘aarti’ simultaneously. The counting of diyas was done using drones.

Fireworks illuminate the sky above the banks of the Saryu river during ‘Deepotsav 2024’ celebration on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pravin Patel, the adjudicator at Guinness World Records, who visited Ayodhya with Guinness Consultant Nischal Bharot for verification, announced the new records here on Wednesday evening.

“With a total of 1,121, UP Tourism, District administration of Ayodhya and Saryu Aarti Samiti, you are the Guinness World Records title holder for most people performing diya rotations simultaneously. Congratulations!” Patel declared.

Ayodhya: ‘Ram ki Paidi’ is illuminated during a laser show near the Saryu river as part of ‘Deepotsav 2024’ celebration on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) (PTI10_30_2024_000317A) | Photo Credit: Nand Kumar

On the second record, the Guinness adjudicator said, “With a total of 25,12,585, which translates into just over 25 lakh, UP Tourism, Govt of UP, District Administration of Ayodhya, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, you are the new Guinness World Records title holder for the largest display of oil lamps!” Patel said he was “absolutely delighted” to verify not one but two Guinness World Record titles -- most people performing aarti simultaneously and the largest display of oil lamps.

Artists perform during a laser show at the ‘Ram ki Paidi’ near the Saryu river during ‘Deepotsav 2024’ on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Nand Kumar

He said that “most people performing diya rotations (aarti) simultaneously” is a brand new record. “This could not have been set up with just one diya so a minimum target of 250 was set,” he said.

The previous record for the largest display of oil lamps was 22,23,676, which was achieved during the Deepotsav in 2023.

Devotees light ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) at the ‘Ram ki Paidi’ during ‘Deepotsav 2024’ on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Nand Kumar

“While it is important that we have the numbers, it is also important that you follow the guidelines. You have met the guidelines for both records,” Patel noted.

Deepotsav -- a glowing spectacle marked by the lighting of diyas -- has been organised in Ayodhya a day before Diwali since 2017 on the banks of the Saryu river that passes through the holy town revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of Saryu river during the Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

According to the UP government, teachers of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University and its affiliated colleges, teachers and students of inter-colleges, voluntary organisations, saints, local public representatives, local administration, tourism and culture ministry, etc., played a big role in creating the record.

An aerial view of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during ‘Deepotsav 2024’ celebration on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: PTI

The milestone was confirmed by a Guinness World Records representative after drone calculations. Upon receiving the certificate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to Ayodhya, the state, and the nation on “this unforgettable achievement”, it said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performs aarti at Saryu Ghat during the Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The scale of Deepotsav has grown over the years with 1.71 lakh diyas being lit in 2017, to 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, 9.41 lakh in 2021, 15.76 lakh in 2022, and 22.23 lakh in 2023.

“This year, over 25.12 lakh diyas were lit, symbolising the prosperity and growing pride of the state under the Yogi government,” it added.