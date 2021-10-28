Azim Premji is top philanthropist, again

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
With a donation of ₹9,713 crore, Azim Premji, the founder chairman of Wipro, has once again topped the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. HCL Technologies founder-chairman Shiv Nadar retains the second spot while the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani came in at the third spot.
Seventeen philanthropists debuted on the list. With a donation of ₹50 crore, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala of Rare Enterprises tops the list of new entrants, followed by Hasmukh Chudgar & family of Intas Pharmaceuticals who donated ₹29 crore and Rajiv Kumar & Ravinder Kumar of Dharampal Satyapal who donated ₹28 crore.
With a donation of ₹69 crore, Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies is India’s most generous woman, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV who donated ₹24 crore, and Anu Aga of Thermax who donated ₹20 crore.
With 65 per cent of overall donations, education remains the most favoured philanthropic cause, followed by Disaster Relief & Management (13 per cent) and Health Care (6 per cent).With 33 individuals, Mumbai is the philanthropy capital of India, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru
Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “ The cumulative donation in EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List has grown from just under ₹2,500 crore to more than ₹14,750 crore today. Considering the current wealth creation velocity in India, in five years, I expect the cumulative donation to grow to at least ₹30,000 crore. The stories of the entrepreneurs on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List, help tell the story of modern philanthropy in India today”.
