Bandannas, knitted masks are the least effective face coverings against Covid-19: Study

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
Researchers from the Duke University studied 14 different kinds of masks that are in trend amidst the Covid-19 pandemic that has necessitated the wearing of masks in public space.
According to the study, which was published in Science Advances, bandannas, gaiters, and knitted masks are some of the least effective face coverings for preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
The study noted that mask alternatives, including bandannas and neck fleece, offer very little protection against Covid-19 transmission. On the other hand, N-95 masks, which are often used by healthcare professionals, worked best to stop the transmission of respiratory droplets during the regular speech.
“We confirmed that when people speak, small droplets get expelled, so the disease can be spread by talking, without coughing or sneezing. We could also see that some face coverings performed much better than others in blocking expelled particles,” Martin Fischer, a chemist and physicist, explained in the study.
Some of the best masks include three-layer surgical masks and cotton masks, which can be made at home, the researchers said.
“We compared a variety of commonly available mask types and observed that some mask types approach the performance of standard surgical masks, while some mask alternatives, such as neck fleece or bandannas, offer very little protection. Our measurement set-up is inexpensive and can be built and operated by non-experts, allowing for rapid evaluation of mask performance during the speech, sneezing, or coughing,” the researchers further added .
They said that more research is needed to identify variations of results depending on the masks used, speakers, and how people wear them.
However, their study could prove to be a vital tool for companies on how to carry out their mask testing to determine which masks are best for employees, News Medical reported.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
The stock of Hindalco Industries registered fresh five-months high of ₹179 yesterday and it remains above the ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...