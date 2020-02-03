Barbeque Nation to host seafood festival

,

Casual dining restaurant chain Barbeque Nation is all set to offer its biggest seafood festival, Wow Machali, with a wide range of seafood delicacies, from February 16.

From scrumptious starters to toothsome desserts, it assures guests the best seafood dining experience at Barbeque Nation outlets in Hyderabad. The delicacies include PeriPeri Tandoori Crab, Flash Fried Anchovies, Seafood Khazana, Jamaican Lollypop and Corn Turkish Roll.

Food and mood

The Wow Machali festival is not only about lavish food, but the ambience and the décor of the outlets are in sync with the “Ocean and Fishermen theme” and have a strong role to play in creating the perfect atmosphere for diners, according to the company.

Mansoor Memon from Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd says, “Seafood is loved worldwide and seafood lovers travel the globe for that perfect taste. Our Wow Machali Festival is an attempt to bring the finest regional seafood delicacies under one roof and satiate the taste buds of discerning diners.”

The festival is being hosted in the seven outlets in Hyderabad, one outlet each in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Gajuwaka in Andhra Pradesh. The chain is launching an outlet in Kakinada on February 7 with the seafood festival.

Barbeque Nation is present in 143 outlets across India and 149 internationally.