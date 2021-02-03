BBLF business lit fest to feature noted industry leaders, authors

Birla Institute of Management Technology is organising the BIMTECH Business Literature Festival (BBLF) 2021 on February 6, along with publisher Penguin Random House.

The festival will be inaugurated by Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson, Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd, and Chairperson, Board of Governors, BIMTECH.

The keynote address of the virtual festival is by Arun Maira, former member of the Planning Commission, while the valedictory address will be by Shiv Shivakumar, Group Executive President, Corporate Strategy, Aditya Birla group.

The virtual festival will have students, faculty, alumni from B-schools, corporate professionals, and bibliophiles as its audience and conversations will focus on business books. It will host renowned national and international authors and speakers from the industry such as Ambi Parameswaran, Abhijit Bhaduri, and Ismail Amla, who has co-authored the book From Incremental to Exponential along with Vivek Wadhwa.

Master classes

The day-long festival will feature four master classes – ‘Digital Storytelling’ by Sandeep Kochhar, ‘Online Podcasting’ by ad man KV Sridhar aka KV Pops, ‘Ancient Indian literature and its Impact on Management’ by Atul Satya Koushik, and ‘How to Get Published’ by Rohit Bhargava.

BusinessLine is the newspaper partner for the event.