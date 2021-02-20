Bengaluru startup among 25 winners of UNWTO SDGs Competition

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Immersion India, a Bengaluru based startup that curates study-centric, experiential learning programs in urban and rural India, has been chosen to be one among the 25 winners of UNWTO SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Global Start-up Competition.
The competition launched to identify innovators whose ideas can advance tourism’s contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals and the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). UNWTO is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of sustainable and universally accessible tourism.
The company was chosen as the winner under the category of SDG4 of ensuring quality education and promoting lifelong opportunities for all.
Immersion India is the only Indian startup among the 25 winners.
Immersion India was founded by Anand Joseph and Vineeth Thomas, with an aim to encourage and promote India as an extensive learning lab. Since its inception in June 2017, the start-up has enabled academicians, students and corporate executives to experience rural and urban India in its true sense.
Anand Joseph said “We are excited to be recognised for promoting sustainable immersive learning experiences in India for the global learning community. We started Immersion India to create experiential learning and unique travel experiences that go beyond textbooks and classroom sessions. Our aim was to give students and professionals an opportunity to have a first hand understanding of culturally-diverse developing nation like India. This win strengthens our commitment towards creating high impact experiences that combine learning and travel.”
The winning startups will be given expert support and backing to develop further, including guided mentorship programmes from Amadeus, Google, IE University and FarCo, and tailored mentorship sessions from Mastercard and ClarkeModet.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
