BharatMatrimony launches patent-pending feature ‘Acceptable Matches’

BharatMatrimony, a leading online matrimony service, on Wednesday announced the launch of an industry-first, patent-pending feature ‘Acceptable Matches’ to help member profiles be seen and contacted only by relevant matches.

In a press release, Matrimony.com, which manages the BharatMatrimony brand, said the feature ensures that the ‘member profile will be shown only to the relevant set of prospects’ defined by the AI system based on the user’s profile and their partnership preference. This completely eliminates non-matching responses from other members.

“Irrelevant matches have been one of the nagging industry challenges and with this patent-pending feature, BharatMatrimony members can henceforth expect only relevant responses thereby avoiding receipt of interests from prospects who don’t match them,” it added.

BharatMatrimony members have now been given the choice to tweak the preferences. They can also indicate clearly which of them is mandatory, after which their matrimony profiles will be shown only to those who exactly match their preferences. These mandatory preferences could include partner’s age (Ex. 25 to 30 years), education (Ex: Engineering and medicine), profession, community or location.