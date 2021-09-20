Big wins for Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet at Emmy Awards

Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor won the top television Emmy awards for drama actors on Sunday, on a banner night for British talent, dominated by The Crown and comedy Ted Lasso.

Colman and O’Connor, who played Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in the lavish saga of the British royal family, were named best drama actor and actress.

Kate Winslet was named best actress for her turn as a troubled detective in the limited series Mare of Easttown, while Ewan McGregor won best actor in a limited series for playing a fashion designer in Halston.

The Crown also brought wins for supporting actors Gillian Anderson (as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (the late Prince Philip), as well as for writing and directing.

“We’re all thrilled. I am very proud. I’m very grateful. We’re going to party,” said Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, at a gathering in London for the cast and crew.

Comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, was named best comedy actor. The show also brought statuettes for Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for their supporting roles in the heart-warming tale of a struggling English soccer team.

“This show is about family. This show’s about mentors and teachers and this show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” Sudeikis said while accepting the award.

Ted Lasso lost the comedy writing and directing awards to Hacks, a show about a fading stand-up female comedian played by Jean Smart, who received a standing ovation when she was named best comedy actress.

Covid concerns

Concerns over the Delta variant of Covid forced Sunday’s ceremony to move to an outdoor tent in down town Los Angeles, with a reduced guest list and mandatory vaccinations and testing.

But the Los Angeles red carpet looked much like its pre-pandemic days, with stars posing mask-less in plunging gowns and bold colors.

Here is a list of winners in key categories at the ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television: