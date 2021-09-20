Big wins for Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet at Emmy Awards

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor won the top television Emmy awards for drama actors on Sunday, on a banner night for British talent, dominated by The Crown and comedy Ted Lasso.
Colman and O’Connor, who played Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in the lavish saga of the British royal family, were named best drama actor and actress.
Kate Winslet was named best actress for her turn as a troubled detective in the limited series Mare of Easttown, while Ewan McGregor won best actor in a limited series for playing a fashion designer in Halston.
The Crown also brought wins for supporting actors Gillian Anderson (as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (the late Prince Philip), as well as for writing and directing.
“We’re all thrilled. I am very proud. I’m very grateful. We’re going to party,” said Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, at a gathering in London for the cast and crew.
Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, was named best comedy actor. The show also brought statuettes for Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for their supporting roles in the heart-warming tale of a struggling English soccer team.
“This show is about family. This show’s about mentors and teachers and this show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” Sudeikis said while accepting the award.
Ted Lasso lost the comedy writing and directing awards to Hacks, a show about a fading stand-up female comedian played by Jean Smart, who received a standing ovation when she was named best comedy actress.
Concerns over the Delta variant of Covid forced Sunday’s ceremony to move to an outdoor tent in down town Los Angeles, with a reduced guest list and mandatory vaccinations and testing.
But the Los Angeles red carpet looked much like its pre-pandemic days, with stars posing mask-less in plunging gowns and bold colors.
Here is a list of winners in key categories at the ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television:
Award
Winner
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Best Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series
The Queen’s Gambit
Best Comedy Actor
Jason Sudeikis In Ted Lasso
Best Comedy Actress
Jean Smart In Hacks
Best Drama Actress
Olivia Colman In The Crown
Best Drama Actor
Josh O’connor In The Crown
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Gillian Anderson In The Crown
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Tobias Menzies In The Crown
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Brett Goldstein In Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Hannah Waddingham In Ted Lasso
Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet In Mare Of Easttown
Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Ewan Mcgregor In Halston
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Julianne Nicholson In Mare Of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Evan Peters in Mare of Easttown
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...