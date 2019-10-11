Bill Gates’ new book is about climate change

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
The founder of Microsoft Corporation and American philanthropist Bill Gates’ new book will be about climate change, and will look at possible solutions to prevent an environmental crisis, UK-based publishing house Allen Lane has announced.
In “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need”, Gates will explain why he cares so deeply about climate change and what makes him optimistic that the world can prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis.
“Climate change is a unique global problem. I am writing this book to help identify how we can work on a local, national, and global level to build the technologies, businesses, and industries to avoid the worst impacts of climate change,” Gates said.
In the book, he will share what he has learned in over a decade of studying climate change, and investing in innovations to address the problems.
“As a technologist, he has seen first-hand how innovation can change the world. By investing in research, inventing new technologies, and by deploying them quickly at large scale, Gates believes climate change can be addressed in meaningful ways,” publishers said in a statement.
The author’s interest in climate change is a natural outgrowth of the efforts made by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to reduce poverty and disease.
Climate change, according to him, will have the biggest impact on the people who have done the least to cause it.
According to Allen Lane, the book will set out a vision for how the world can work to build the tools it needs to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.
“To prevent the worst effects of climate change, we have to get to net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases. This problem is urgent, and the debate is complex, but I believe we can come together to invent new carbon-zero technologies, deploy the ones we have, and ultimately avoid a climate catastrophe,” Gates said.
“How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” will hit the stands on June 24, 2020.
