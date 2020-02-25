Billionaire Warren Buffet ditches his flip phone to opt for iPhone 11

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Warren Buffet, an American magnate and a philanthropist, shunned his old Samsung flip phone to opt for the iPhone 11. Warren Buffet, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway revealed in an interview with CNBC that he had parted ways with his Samsung SCH-U320 flip to use Apple iPhone. Talking about the importance of smartphones in consumers’ life, he mentioned to CNBC: "My flip phone has permanently gone."
Buffet, who is also the fourth richest person in the world, owns 5.6 per cent of shares in Apple.
However, Buffet said that he only uses his smartphone to make calls. He further mentioned that he had been given several smartphones, even by Apple CEO Tim Cook himself. He hinted that Cook had been trying to get Buffet switch to the iPhone for some time. The Verge had cited a Bloomberg TV show, where Cook said that he would personally fly out to Omaha and provide tech support for Buffet, should he ever need it.
The Verge further reported that Buffet already uses an iPad for research and stock trading.
Buffet's switch to iPhone comes at a time when the foldable smartphones are remerging in the market that includes new Moto Razr and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
