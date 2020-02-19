Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw gets EY’s ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award

Biocon’s Chairman and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has been declared EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019.

Shaw will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) to be held in Monte Carlo from June 4-6, 2020.

She bagged the honour for her role in making affordable, life-saving medicines possible through her strong investments in research.

Shaw is also among the earliest Indian signatories to the Giving Pledge, a global commitment to dedicate majority of her wealth to philanthropy Adi Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Group, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

These awards, along with nine others in categories ranging from life sciences and heathcare to financial services with the winners representing both mature industries as well as unicorns, were announced on Wednesday.

“The winners of this year come from both long-established and new-age businesses, but what is common to them is how they have transformed their companies or reimagined the entire sector by taking bold bets, and used technology and innovation to delight their customers,” said Rajiv Memani, Chairman, EY India.

These inspiring entrepreneurs have pursued a strong purpose and focused on creating long-term value for all stakeholders, he added.