JK Tyre Range Series, in partnership with the BSE, presents the businessline Cerebration Quiz 2023, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships. The quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA candidates, and students from leading Indian B-schools. Participants stand a chance to win up to ₹1.5 lakh in prize money, with ₹75,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for third.

The initial online shortlisting round attracted over 6,000 participants. The event aimed to shortlist the top six contenders from six cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The welcome address was delivered by Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of businessline, and Sundarraman Ramamurthy, Managing Director of BSE. The quiz was hosted by Ajay Poonia. Fans of quizzing can watch the top six finalists go head-to-head by visiting https://bit.ly/BLQHYD23.

The national finals, a live event, will be held at the BSE in Mumbai on October 29. Regional winners from all six cities will vie for the championship title from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Sponsoring the event are JK Tyre Ranger Series as the title partner, and BSE as an associate partner. Other associate partners are SBI, Greyon Cosmetics, and Parker Pens, with News X the TV partner.