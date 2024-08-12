The businessline Changemaker Awards 2024 are just round the corner. The sixth edition of the awards, presented by Sastra University, that celebrates people and organisations that have brought about a positive change in society, will be held on September 13 in New Delhi.

The illustrious jury to decide the awards will be meeting in Chennai on Tuesday, August 13. The jury for the 2024 awards will be chaired by R Seshasayee, Chairman, Asian Paints, and former MD, Ashok Leyland. The other members of the jury are: Lakshmi Narayanan, former Vice-Chairman, Cognizant; Poonam Natarajan, Director, Vidya Sagar; Suchitra Ella, Co-founder and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech; NS Nappinai, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court; Mr Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, GCMMF (Amul) and Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu. The jury will debate and decide the winners among 30 nominations for various awards.

The awards are given across six categories: Changemaker: Financial Transformation; Changemaker: Digital Transformation; Changemaker: Social Transformation, Young Changemaker, Changemaker of the Year and Iconic Changemaker.

The process

The process began with a call to the public and our readers on May 4, seeking nominations. Simultaneously, journalists from businessline and the awards’ Knowledge Partners — Ashoka Foundation and Deloitte — began nominating potential candidates. The nomination window closed at midnight on June 30. In all, over 950 nominations were received across five categories. No nominations were sought for the Iconic Changemaker category; these nominees were chosen by businessline and the Knowledge Partners after a thorough discussion. All nominations were subject to the awards selection criteria over several rounds of screening. The shortlisted nominations were then independently validated by Niiti Consulting, the validation partner.

The 2023 Changemaker Awards were presented by former Power Minister RK Singh at a ceremony in New Delhi on November 3. The Reserve Bank of India received the Changemaker of the Year award and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was present to receive the award.

The Iconic Changemaker award went to GCMMF (Amul) and the award was received by Amul MD, Jayen Mehta. There were joint winners for Social Transformation, awards which were received by HerKey and Educate Girls. Stellapps Technologies received the Digital Transformation Award while the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana received the Changemaker Financial Transformation Award. The Young Changemaker Award went to Shrinidhi RS.

The stage is now set for the Changemaker Awards 2024. The Associate Partners are Essar Capital, National Mineral Development Corporation