Omicron fears: Prabhas-starrer 'Radheshyam' release postponed

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Close on the heels of Rajamouli’s multi-starrer film RRR opting out of the Pongal race owing to Omicron fears, 'Radheshyam', yet another big-budget film starring Bahubali-fame Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has decided to defer the release of the film, citing the same reason.
The film was slated for a January 14 release in many Indian languages.
With Prabhas getting pan-India attention post the success of the two Bahubali movies, 'Radheshyam' has generated huge interest among the filmgoers and among the Diaspora.
“We have to postpone the release of our film Radheshyam due to the ongoing Covid situation. We will see you in the cinemas soon,” UV Creations has said.
“We have been trying our best for the past few days (for the release of the film) but considering the growing cases of Omicron varient, it looks like, we will have to wait,” they said.
Recently, the producers of 'RRR', starring Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, have announced the postponement of the film, citing raising Omicron cases.
Both high budget films, produced over three years, were highly anticipated and several other films had skipped the Pongal release to allow these two films get enough screens across the country.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...