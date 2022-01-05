Omicron fears: Prabhas-starrer 'Radheshyam' release postponed

Close on the heels of Rajamouli’s multi-starrer film RRR opting out of the Pongal race owing to Omicron fears, 'Radheshyam', yet another big-budget film starring Bahubali-fame Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has decided to defer the release of the film, citing the same reason.

The film was slated for a January 14 release in many Indian languages.

With Prabhas getting pan-India attention post the success of the two Bahubali movies, 'Radheshyam' has generated huge interest among the filmgoers and among the Diaspora.

“We have to postpone the release of our film Radheshyam due to the ongoing Covid situation. We will see you in the cinemas soon,” UV Creations has said.

“We have been trying our best for the past few days (for the release of the film) but considering the growing cases of Omicron varient, it looks like, we will have to wait,” they said.

Recent postponements

Recently, the producers of 'RRR', starring Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, have announced the postponement of the film, citing raising Omicron cases.

Both high budget films, produced over three years, were highly anticipated and several other films had skipped the Pongal release to allow these two films get enough screens across the country.