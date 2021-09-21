BLADE India to resume by seat helicopter services operating between Mumbai – Pune – Amby Valley

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
BLADE India, Urban Air Mobility company, has announced the resumption of its by-the-seat helicopter services in Maharashtra operating between Mumbai – Pune – Amby Valley on Tuesday. Bookings for the same have begun and operations will begin from October 4.
Due to the spike in cases of Covid-19 during the second wave followed by the Maharashtra monsoon, BLADE had only been flying charters and air-medical evacuation services. With business and leisure travel bouncing back, BLADE has resumed its daily by-the-seat operations 5 days a week.
Karanpal Singh, Founder, BLADE India said, “People are now looking for safety, security and hygiene, these are BLADE’s core strengths. A product designed to deliver time efficiency and convenience.”
BLADE aims to build a network of short-haul routes that aren’t as accessible and the travel time significantly by providing a seamless, comfortable, and convenient travel solution through it’s offering.
It also flies to Aamby Valley from both Mumbai and Pune on Fridays and Mondays. People can make the most of their weekend with prices starting at ₹5000/- per person. Flights from Mumbai will take off daily from Juhu Aerodrome, except on Wednesdays, where they lift off from Mahalaxmi Racecourse. In Pune, the helicopters will land at BLADE vertiport in Yoo Villas, Kharadi, and on the airstrip in Aamby Valley, 5 minutes by car to the Aamby Valley villas.
Its Flier Relations team will also help make the ground transfer and stay bookings as seamless as possible. Its centrally-located vertiports are staffed by a seasoned Flier Experience team. With wait times of less than 15 minutes, the entire travel experience is quick, seamless, and efficient. Bookings can be made on the website or with the Flier Relations team.
BLADE also offers personalised charter service, BLADE Anywhere and bed to bed air medevac service, BLADE Care. BLADE’s charter guests are assigned dedicated relationship managers, customised onboard cuisine, pick-up and drop-off, and varied partner benefits.
