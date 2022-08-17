Blue Aadhaar/Bal Aadhaar: Here is how to apply

The Unique Identification Authority of India — UIDAI — issues Bal Aadhaar or Blue Aadhaar to children in the age group of 0-5 years. According to reports, the UIDAI has enrolled more than 79 lakh children aged below 5 years from April to July 2022.

The enrolment is part of UIDAI’s renewed effort to reach out to more children in the 0-5 age group under the Bal Aadhaar initiative and help parents and children avail government scheme benefits.

“While 2.64 crore children in the 0-5 age group had Bal Aadhaar as of March 31, 2022, this number has increased to 3.43 crore by the end of July 2022,” PTI reported.

For children under 5 years of age, their Aadhaar is linked to one of their parents or guardians. Unlike a normal Aadhaar, Blue Aadhaar does not capture biometric details of the children. The biometric information (fingerprints and two Irises) is updated once the child attains the age of five.

How to obtain a Blue Aadhaar card

Locate and visit an Aadhaar enrollment centre. Individuals can also book an appointment at the nearest enrollment centre on the UIDAI website.

Carry necessary documents, including the birth certificate of the child, parent’s ID proof and Aadhaar.

Submit the application form along with details, including an Aadhaar number to which the child’s Aadhaar will be linked, a registered phone number and so on.

An acknowledgement slip will be issued and the document verification process will begin.

A Blue Aadhaar will be issued by UIDAI in the name of the child within 60 days after verification of documents.

