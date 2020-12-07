Boby Chemmanur to build a museum for Maradona

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
A life-size gold statue of Diego Maradona will be the centre piece of a world-class museum dedicated to the football legend that will come up in Kolkata or South India, announced leading jeweller Boby Chemmanur on Monday.
The sculpture will depict the iconic ‘Hand of God’, as the Argentinian forward described a crucial goal he scored in the 1986 FIFA World Cup which his team went on to win.
The museum will showcase Maradona’s professional and personal life, Boby, who is Chairman and Managing Director of Boby Chemmanur International Group said.
The museum will blend the aesthetics of art and technology, he told a press conference here.
Spread over several acres, said Boby, who was instrumental in bringing the soccer star to a visit to Kerala eight years ago said.
Recalling his “close friendship” with Maradona for a decade, Boby said the relation began with the footballer at Dubai in 2011. Later, Maradona inaugurated a Chemmanur jewellery showroom in Dubai.
The 157-year-old Boby Chemmanur Group, headquartered in Thrissur with 50-plus outlets across the globe, had Maradona as its ambassador after the Argentinian signed the deal in March 2018.
“The museum is my tribute to Maradona. It will be a storehouse of information related to the great player and his football. It will function as a centre for entertainment of international standards”, he added.
