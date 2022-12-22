2022 saw the maximum streams on Saturdays, with Bollywood, duets, desi-indie, Telugu films, and devotional music being the most popular genres among listeners, according to a report by JioSaavan, a music and audio-streaming service platform.

Other than Hindi and English, Telugu recorded more than 2 billion streams, Punjabi more than 1 billion, Bhojpuri more than 850 million, Tamil more than 900 million, and Kannada more than 900 million. Other popular languages included Haryanvi, Bengali, and Marathi.

Data from the report showed that favourite hits from across these languages gained maximum streams on the platform, such as Kalaavathi from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe from DJ Tillu, and Mehabooba from KGF: Chapter 2, which were in the top three for Telugu music.

Arijit Singh topped the Hindi chart with Dhokha, and Harry Styles made it to the top of the English Chartbuster playlist with As It Was. The Punjabi music list was dominated by Sidhu Moose Wala, with songs like Levels and The Last Ride.

Anirudh Ravichander ruled the Tamil charts with Arabic Kuthu, Megham Karukatha, Vikram (Title Track), Jalabulanjangu, and Pathala Pathala. Haryanvi artists G.D. Kaur and Masoom Sharma’s songs, Chand and Gypsy, were hits with the listeners.

In 2022, storytelling podcasts were the most well-liked genre among listeners, followed by podcasts about religion and spirituality, culture and the arts, and music.

JioSaavn analyzed the data from December 2021 and November 2022 to find audiences’ favorite playlists, artists, and podcasts.

