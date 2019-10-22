Variety

Box office collections: How Hollywood is giving Bollywood a run for its money in India

A.J. Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

Avengers series from Marvel Studios topped box office sales in first quarter

If the first six months of 2019-20 were a good period for Bollywood movies, they were just as good Hollywood movies. The first quarter of 2019-20 proved fruitful for Hollywood movies, with those in the Avengers series, produced by Marvel Studios, topping box office sales during the first quarter of both 2019-20 and 2018-19.

Data available on film trade website Bollywood Hungama show that Avengers: Endgame, which was released in India on April 26, made a collection of over ₹373 crore in the Indian market.

None of the Bollywood movies released during the first quarter of 2019-20 came close to this figure. Only the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, which was released on June 21, made a net box office business of around ₹278 crore among Bollywood movies during that quarter.

Other English movies such as Annabelle Comes Home, Godzilla 2 – King of the Monsters, and Aladdin were released during the quarter. Of them, Aladdin made a net box office collection of around ₹55 crore.

It was the other movie from Marvel Studios, Avengers: Infinity War, that strengthened the position for Hollywood releases in India during the first quarter of 2018-19. Released on April 27 2018, Avengers: Infinity War made a collection of more than ₹227 crore.

According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report for 2019 titled ‘A billion screens of opportunity’, the net box office collection of Hollywood films (which includes all the Indian language dubbed versions) was around ₹921 crore in calendar year 2018. Nearly one-fourth of this collection came from Avengers: Infinity War.

The report had stated that a blockbuster such as Avengers: Infinity War was equal to two decent-sized Hollywood hits in India.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Deadpool 2 were the other notable releases during the first quarter of 2018-19.

Q2 PALES

However, Hollywood releases in the second quarter this year were a bit lacklustre, even if they did better than films released during the corresponding period of 2018-19.

Movies such as The Lion King and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which were released in July 2019, made a collection of around ₹158 crore and around ₹86 crore, respectively, during the second quarter this year.

Some of the notable releases in the second quarter last fiscal year included The Nun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Ant-Man And The Wasp, only Mission Impossible was successful in making a net box office business of around ₹80 crore. The collections of other two remained below ₹50 crore.

