The following programmes would be of your interest;

1. Harness the Black Effect: Diversity as a Game Changer for Brands

The session backed by BECA (The Black Executive CMO Alliance) will feature Kara Smith from Deloitteas a speaker. Smith is a Manager at Deloitte Digital’s Applied Design Practice. Speakers who will address the session include — Brianne Boles-Marshall of General Motors; Mars Wrigley’s Cleyana Mayweather; and Johnson & Johnson’s Freddie Williams.

2. Innovation Lions Shortlist Presentations — Live Judging in Action

3. Creative Alchemy: Mixing Media and Creativity to Achieve Advertising Magic

Speakers of the session include Kate McCagg, Chief of the Brand Innovation Lab at Amazon Ads; Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer of The Monkeys, a board member of the Advertising Council of Australia, and a member of the D&AD Advisory Board; Maureen Bosetti who specialises in strategic investment; and Shula Sinclair, a Chief Strategy Officer at mSix&Partners.

4. Happy Tension: The Power of CMO and CFO Partners

The session backed by Mastercard will feature the company’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar as a speaker. He is also a Wall Street Journal-best-selling author and World Federation of Advertisers president. Sachin Mehra, CFO of Mastercard, will also address the topic along with Kelly Llanos, a columnist, and a graphic designer.

5. Workshop: How Can You Respond to the Climate Emergency?

The session backed by Ad Net Zero will feature Jordan Hunter-Powell of dentsu; and Sebastian Munden, Chairman of Ad Net Zero as speakers.

6. Titanium Lions Shortlist Presentations — Live Judging in Action

7. The Changemakers — Stacie Graham, WPP

The session sponsored by The Female Quotient will feature Stacie Graham, Global Director, Racial Equity Programme of WPP; and Laura Swinton Editor-in-chief and MD of Little Black Book (LBB).

8. ‘How To Use Creative Transformation To Disrupt Your Business’

The session backed by Pfizer will feature the company’s Global Chief Marketing Officer Drew Panayiotou; and Chief Commercial Officer, President-Global Biopharmaceuticals Business Angela Hwang. The speakers also include the Founder and CEO of Thrive Global Arianna Huffington, and poet IN-Q.

