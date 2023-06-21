Cannes Lions, the International Festival of Creativity, has announced its winners across Entertainment and Craft. Here’s the list.

Entertainment Lions for Gaming

This segment of Cannes Lions 2023 received 609 entries and 26 Lions was awarded with the prestigious title.

Lions for Gaming saw three gold, six silver, and 16 bronze winners. The jury awarded Grand Prix to ‘Clash from The Past’, for Clash of Clans, by Wieden+Kennedy Portland, USA. The campaign showcases the history of COC, in a documentary celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Clash universe.

Design Lions

This segment of the Cannes Lions Entertainment category received 985 entries and 34 Lions were awarded -five gold, 10 silver, and 18 bronze.

‘ADLaM - an Alphabet to Preserve a Culture’ for Microsoft, by McCann New York, bagged the Grand Prix award. The campaign made the ADLaM Display, an evolution of the West African Pulaar alphabet, available on Microsoft 365 suite, desktop, and mobile platforms; preserving an ancient culture.

Film Craft Lions

Cannes Lions Film Craft celebrates on-screen artistry. The film Craft segment received 1,736 entries, and only 55 Lions were awarded. The segment witnessed eight gold, 17 silver, and 29 bronze.

The prestigious Grand Prix went to ‘We Cry Together - A Short Film’, for pgLANG, Los Angeles, USA, a compelling music video for Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige shot in a single take.

Digital Craft Lions

This segment of Cannes Lions 2023 is focused on technological creativity. From a total of 618 entries, 20 Lions received the award from the Jury - three gold, seven silver and nine bronze.

‘Never Done Evolving Feat Serena’ for Nike, by AKQA, Sao Paulo / AKQA, Portland / AKQA, Melbourne, received the Grand Prix award. The campaign is focused on the advancement of AI and machine learning, displaying the evolution of Serena Williams’ game in a highly original format.

Industry Craft Lions

Industry Craft Lions received 965 entries and 28 Lions were awarded-six gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze.

In this category, ‘My Japan Railway’ campaign for JR GROUP, for the Japan Railway 150th anniversary, by Dentsu Inc. Tokyo, took away the Grand Prix.

Entertainment Lions

Out of 774 entries, 28 Lions awarded by the Jury: five gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze.

The Grands Prix went to ‘Clash From The Past’, for Clash of Clans, by Wieden+Kennedy, Portland, USA, for the second time.

Entertainment Lions for Music

Entertainment Lions for Music category received 437 entries, out of which 18 Lions were awarded: three gold, five silver and eight bronze.

Two Grands Prix were awarded to ‘Beautiful Life’, for Michael Kiwanuka, by SMUGGLER, London/Michael Kiwanuka, Los Angeles.

Apple, Cupertino for their work ‘The Greatest’ received a second Grand Prix.

Entertainment Lions for Sport

Cannes Lions 2023 Entertainment Lions for Sport received a total of 607 entries. Only 20 Lions were awarded by the Jury: three gold, seven silver and nine bronze.

The Grand Prix went to ‘Dreamcaster’, for Michelob ULTRA, by FCB New York. Invention of a new technology for blind sports fans to feel a live game, rather than just hear the audio to transform the live sports experience.