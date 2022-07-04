Centre to develop historic sites associated with Alluri’s heroics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Union Government will develop the prominent sites associated with the heroics of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Addressing a huge gathering at Peda Amiram near Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the Prime Minister has said that the Government would restore his birthplace at Pandrangi and renovate Chintapalli police station, which was attacked by Alluri’s guerilla army a century ago.

“We will construct Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu Alluri and a Sitarama Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Lambasingi near Viskahapatnam,” he said. Earlier, the Prime Minister unveiled a 30-ft bronze statue of Alluri, marking the 125 th birth anniversary and centenary of the Rampa Rebellion.

Lauding the efforts of Alluri, he said that the freedom fighter was a symbol of India’s culture, tribal identity, valour, ideals and values. “Freedom struggle is not just a history of a few years, few areas, or of a few people. Our New India should be the India of dreams of our freedom fighters,” he said.

Recalling the exploits of ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (Warrior of the Jungles), the Prime Minister said that he had laid down his life at 27.

“His life journey is an inspiration to all of us. He dedicated his life for the rights of tribal society, for their happiness and for the freedom of the country,” he said.

“History of our freedom movement is a symbol of the strength of our diversity, culture and of our unity as a nation,” he pointed out.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh was the land of heroes and patriots, he remembered the contributions made by Pingali Venkayya, Kaneganti Hanumanthu, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu and Potti Sriramulu.

Empowering tribal youth

He said tribal art and skills were getting a new identity through the Skill India Mission. “Vocal for Local is making tribal art skills a means of income. Decades old laws which prevented tribal people from cutting forest produce like bamboo, we changed them and gave them rights on forest produce,” he said.

“Similarly, the number of forest products for MSP procurement increased from 12 to more than 90. More than 3000 Van Gan Vikas Kendra and more than 50,000 Van Gana Self Help Groups are connecting tribal products and art with modern opportunities,” he said.