Change Champion Award for Neerja Birla

Our Bureau Kalaburagi | Updated on November 24, 2021

The founder MPower was conferred the award by the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence

Neerja Birla, Founder and Chair of MPower, was conferred the ‘Change Champion Award’ by the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, for her work in mental health. MPower – an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust that spreads awareness about mental health.

The University in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka, instituted the fifth edition of the award to recognise individuals who have served humanity in various fields such as education, health, environment, woman and child welfare, unity of religions, music and fine arts, and yoga and sports.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited was the patron for the awards this year. The Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, presided over the event as the chief guest.

Published on November 24, 2021

