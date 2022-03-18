Chennai boy sets Guinness World Record solving Rubik’s cube while riding bicycle

Jayadharshan Venkatesan from Chennai sets a Guinness World Record solving a Rubik’s cube puzzle in just 14.32 seconds while riding a bicycle. The video, shared by the Guinness World Records on Instagram, shows Jayadharshan Venkatesan riding a bicycle and solving the Rubik’s Cube with both hands.
Guinness World Records has also tweeted the video, saying, “Jayadharshan Venkatesan from Chennai, India, was steering, pedaling, and solving this cube whilst keeping his balance.”
“Jayadharshan has been working on polishing up his speed solving skills for two years until he was confident that he would be able to achieve this title,” the Guinness World Records website said.
Published on
March 18, 2022
