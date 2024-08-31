It was not exactly Va Va Vroom. Rather it was a bumpy start to the Indian Racing League’s much hyped F4 Chennai street circuit night race.

It hit the first roadblock when spectators and media who were asked to report at the venue by 1.30 pm were not allowed inside; even those with platinum tickets of ₹10,000 each faced trouble entering.

Formula cars lined up for the flag off by the TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the Formula 4 street night car race in Chennai. Indian Formula 4 night street racing inaugurated by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at Anna Salai in Chennai. JK FLGB F4 cars during practice at the Indian Formula 4 night street racing held in Chennai. JK FLGB F4 cars during practice at the Indian Formula 4 night street racing in Chennai on Saturday. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during the Indian Formula 4 night street racing at Anna Salai in Chennai on Saturday. JK FLGB F4 cars free parctice during the Indian Formula 4 night street racing inaugurated by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (not in picture) at Anna Salai in Chennai. Previous Next

Practice delayed

Once inside, much to the disappointment of fans there was no sign of the practice races scheduled to start at 2.30 pm. After much confusion, the organisers announced that due to delay in obtaining clearances, the qualifying races had been postponed to Sunday and the practice session shifted to 7 pm. The delay was due to the FIA Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) Grade 3 licence — as required by the High Court — coming only around 6 pm.

For fans who had come in early, this was a crushing disappointment. Especially as even after the flag-off by Udhayanidhi Stalin, TN Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare, well past 7 pm, the idling cars did not roar down the track due to technical issues. Finally, at 9.10 pm the cars started zipping. For those who had opted to stay on, it was a thrilling sight to watch the cars sporting yellow, blue, red, silver colours zipping on the track.

The Island Grounds, where the grandstands had been erected, had a carnival-like atmosphere with the air-conditioned platinum and gold lounges and sponsor areas overflowing with food and drinks.

“It’s the first time a night race is being held so some teething trouble will be there,” said a guest who had come from Hyderabad.

But at Anna Salai and other points, where the common man could stand behind barricades and watch the cars whiz by, people were not so patient and started leaving by 8 pm.

Cars draw attention

At the venue, the racing cars — Mygale F4 Gen 2 and Wolf Thunder — were the attraction as the mechanics prepped the beasts.

But like spectators, many young racers had to waiting patiently for their turn. 16-year-old Sai Shiva Shankaran from Pune, here with his proud father, was visibly excited about zipping around the circuit. He told businessline he had been go karting since he was 8.

