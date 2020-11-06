Children, adults have different types and amounts of antibodies to fight Covid-19: Study

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Mumbai, November 6
A new study by researchers at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons has revealed that children and adults produce different types and amounts of antibodies to fight the coronavirus infection.
The difference in the amount and type set the course of the recovery from the infection and determines how long the individual takes to recuperate from SARS-CoV-2.
The researchers wrote: “Our study provides an in-depth examination of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in kids, revealing a stark contrast with adults.”
Also read: Symptomatic, diabetic Covid positive children have a higher viral load: Study
Author Matteo Porotto, associate professor of viral molecular pathogenesis in Columbia’s Department of Paediatrics, said: “In kids, the infectious course is much shorter and probably not as disseminated as in adults.”
Porotto added, “Kids may clear this virus more efficiently than adults and they may not need a strong antibody immune response to get rid of it.”
The researchers found that the majority of children cope well with the virus while older people struggle.
Columbia University immunologist Donna Farber said: “This is a new infection for everybody but children are uniquely adapted to see pathogens for the first time. That’s what their immune system is designed to do.”
She added: “Children have a lot of naive T cells that are able to recognise all sorts of new pathogens, whereas older people depend more on our immunological memories. We’re not as able to respond to a new pathogen as children can.”
The researchers wrote that since children produce fewer antibodies, they are able to recover faster. As in the case of SARS-CoV-2, more neutralising antibodies mean more inflammation and severity due to overactive immune responses.
Also read Covid-19: Asymptomatic children have low coronavirus levels compared to those with symptoms, study finds
In contrast to adults, children also produce very few antibodies against a viral protein that is only visible to the immune system after the virus infects human cells.
The authors added: “That suggests that in kids, the infection doesn’t really spread a lot and doesn’t kill a lot of their cells because children clear the natural virus rapidly; they do not have a widespread infection and they do not need a strong antibody response.”
The findings of the study were published in the journal EurekAlert!
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...