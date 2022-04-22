Children in India cope with online risks better: study

Children in India have the strongest online risk management skills due to their ability to cope with cyberbullying and its consequences, according to a study by cybersecurity solutions company Surfshark.

Children in Asia-Pacific countries (India, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand) have the strongest online risk management skills.

The study found that 6 out of 10 children ages 8–12 are exposed to cyber risks online. In addition, one in two children encounter cyberbullying, and close to one-third experiences other cyber threats such as phishing or hacking.

“India has 30 per cent stronger online safety education programmes than the global average, which plays one of the most critical roles in children’s coping with cyberbullying, phishing, and other cyberthreats,” the study said.

The country is followed by Malaysia and Japan, while Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Thailand rank very low in the list with very poor online risk management skills.

“Educating children about cyberthreats plays a massive role in preparing them to deal with any problems that may arise online. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to discussing online safety with your children,” it said.

Low and lower-middle-income countries have better online safety education than the rich ones.

Exposure to risks

India has the fifth lowest children’s exposure to online risks globally, following Japan, Italy, Spain and Ecuador. The number of cybercrimes against children steadily grew each year by 5–9 per cent. But the growth rate was very sharp during the pandemic years as children were moved to online learning.

“The number of online crimes sharply spiked by 144 per cent in 2020. The financial losses from cybercrimes against children reached $ 6,60,000 in 2020,” it said. About 12 million children were exposed to cyber risks in the US alone.

How to keep children safe

Aleksandr Valentij, a cybersecurity expert at Surfshark, pointed out that educating young children on the perils involved holds the key. “They should be taught to avoid sharing personal information, photos, and videos online,” he said.

“Focus on empowering children, not scaring them when it comes to using the internet. Make sure your child knows what is safe to do online and what is not,” he said.

“You need to build trust. Let your child know that they can approach you with any questions or concerns,” he advised.

Rules

“You must set up Internet rules. Adjust privacy settings and use parental controls for online games, apps, social media sites and other websites,” he said. “Keep your computer in an open area and consider setting time limits on all devices,” he observed.