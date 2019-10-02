Chiranjeevi's Syeraa Narasimha Reddy off to massive openings

Chiranjeevi starrer Syeraa Narasimha Reddy, a film based on the life of a freedom fighter, is off to a massive opening on Wednesday.

The film is being released in five languages. Apart from Telugu, it will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a feudal lord, in the Rayalaseema region. In what's believed to be one of the first uprisings against the British rule, Narasimha Reddy rallied the support of local tribes and communities to fight the British.

However, some historians dismissed this version and claimed that his fought for his right for pension.

Dadasaheb award-winner, Amitabh Bachchan, played a small role in the film too.

The film, produced by Chiranjeevi's actor-son Ram Charan, was made at a budget of Rs 300 crore. It also stars Nayanathara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sudeep.