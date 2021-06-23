Clubhouse, Mentza turn hangouts for recruiters, jobseekers

Looking for a job? Or trying to find a suitable candidate for your firm? Hop on to Clubhouse or Mentza, two voice-based social media platforms, where a lot of hiring activity is going on these days.

Take the case of K Geetha, who has just finished her BTech from an institute in Jaipur, and is seeking a job in data analytics, or Abhishek Srivats from Patna, who is looking for a research assistant position. Geetha and Srivats, along with 145 other job seekers, stepped into a Clubhouse ‘room’ where a group of recruiters from different firms were guiding candidates on how to make their search successful.

‘Bias-free platforms’

On Sunday night, about four different ‘rooms’ in Clubhouse were witnessing match-making between recruiters and job seekers. Mentza, too, is fast emerging as a favourite hangout for talent spotters and job seekers. You also get coached on how to prepare for interviews. For instance, on Tuesday, Career Coach and Talent Strategist Abhijit Bhaduri conducted a session on Mentza on how candidates could answer the Work from Home question posed by employers in interviews. Bhaduri — an early adopter of both Clubhouse and Mentza — feels that audio-based services provide bias-free platforms to users and are easy to use. “You don’t need to worry about typing, accent or grammar. Also, they work on low bandwidths offering seamless conversations,” he points out.

Bhaduri also says the platforms give a sense of psychological safety to users. “You are not going to be judged for asking small or silly questions,” he says.

Questions and answers fly thick and fast on salary brackets, places of work, issues involved in getting visas and moving families. Some offers are almost instantaneous, with recruiters asking the potential candidates to send in their resumes.

Ease of use

Sri Charan Lakkaraju, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of digital campus ecosystem enabler Stumagz, says ease-of-use of the platform is facilitating quick conversations. “It is acting as a quick discovery platform,” he says.

His start-up organised a ‘room’ on Clubhouse collaborating with other small enterprises to offer internships. “We could offer five internships during the course of the two-hour-long discussion. We are planning to run a weekly discussion to provide job and internship openings in start-ups,” he says.

Bhaduri is excited that the audio platforms have democratised recruitment and opened them up to people in smaller towns as well as those not so comfortable with English. “Video and visual, voice and vernacular are going to play a big role in the days to come,” he says.