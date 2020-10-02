Colors ropes in 15 sponsors for Bigg Boss Hindi

Colors has roped in 15 brands as sponsors for the upcoming season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. The GEC TV channel said Mobile Premier League (MPL) has come on board as the presenting sponsor and Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste and TRESemmé as ‘powered by’ sponsors.

In addition, the channel has signed Lotus Herbals as ‘beauty partner’. It has also roped in multiple associate sponsors including Chings, Garnier Men Acnofight Face Wash, Vicco Narayani, Greenlam Laminates, Mamaearth Hair Oil, Somany Tiles, MDH Masale, Fogg Deodorant, Philips Hair Straightener, Urban Company and Honda City, the company added.

Pavithra KR, Senior Vice-President, Colors, Sales, Viacom18, said: “We are delighted to have 15 brands as sponsors representing varied categories before we go on air. Bigg Boss is not only a huge hit with viewers but also with advertisers thanks to its immense reach and the traction across consumer segments. It is one of the most sought-after marketing arenas for advertisers to launch their tentpole products or properties.”

Bigg Boss Hindi will premiere on Colors starting October 3, and be aired Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm. It will also stream on Voot Select.