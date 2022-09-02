Colourful rally organised to celebrate the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage tag accorded to Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a colourful rally on Thursday to celebrate the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage tag accorded to Durga Puja.

The rally started from the Jorasanko area in north Kolkata and ended on Red Road in central Kolkata. Representatives of more than 1,000 Durga Puja committees are from different parts of the State are believed to have taken part in the rally.

Banerjee thanked UNESCO for according ICH tag to Durga Puja.

“From today onwards, our festivities have begun one month in advance. I welcome people from all walks of life to participate in the rally, and thank everyone watching this rally from around the world,” she said, while inaugurating the rally.

According to Banerjee, Durga Puja is an emotion that rises above parochial barriers and brings people together. “It unites the magnificence of art with spirituality. We thank @UNESCO for recognising Durga Puja as an intangible cultural heritage and honouring the labour of love of everyone involved,” she tweeted.

A member of a Community Durga Puja Committee participates in a rally, organised to thank UNESCO for according the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to Durga Puja and to launch the month-long celebrations of this year’s Durga Puja, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. -PTI | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

