Covid-19 fear: Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals postponed

Coachella Valley Music Festival’s organizer Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday evening that the festival along with Stagecoach, a country music festival, has been postponed until October amidst coronavirus dread. Coachella, held in Southern California, will now take place on October 9-11 and 16-18, while Stagecoach will take place October 23-25, according to the official website.

The tickets booked for April will be honoured for the new dates.

Announcing the postponement, Goldenvoice tweeted: “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Elon Musk mocks Coachella

After Goldenvoice broke the news, Elon Musk took to Twitter to take a jibe at one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals in the world. He tweeted: “Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking. Too much corporate sponsorship killed the vibe. Was (sic) good maybe five or six years ago when you could wonder (sic) around & find great unknown bands.”

Coachella’s cancellation follows the cancellation of major tech events including MWC 2020, and Game Developers Conference.

A senior member of the International Olympic Committee also mentioned last month that if the coronavirus outbreak remains to be a pandemic, then organizers of the Olympics may cancel Tokyo Olympics 2020.

So far, the death toll has surpassed 4,000, while more than one lakh people remain infected by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday morning.