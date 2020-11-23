Covid-19 infection risk rises by 78% for dog owners: Study

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
A new study has found that people who cohabit are more at risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2, especially dog owners.
The study revealed that living with a dog and buying basic products in the supermarket with home delivery were the two main risk factors in the transmission of the Covid-19 virus during the national lockdown in Spain, between March and May 2020.
The risk rose by 78 per cent in the case of living with a dog, and by 94 per cent in that of supermarket home delivery.
Researchers at the University of Granada (UGR) and the Andalusian School of Public Health carried out the study which was published in the journal Environmental Research.
However, the researchers are yet to figure out whether or not animals are the host of the virus and transmit it directly or the owners got infected indirectly after the dogs were exposed to objects contaminated with the virus.
Their study further revealed that the chance of contracting coronavirus for cohabiters is 60 times higher. Notably, the risk of contracting the disease was up to 78 per cent higher among those living with a dog and taking it for a walk.
However, other pets such as cats had no significant effect on the prevalence of COVID-19.
The researchers mentioned that so far, there is limited information on whether animals play a significant role in spreading COVID-19.
According to CDC’s earlier statement, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.
:
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...