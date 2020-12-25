Covid-19: Online sessions speed up mediation, arbitration

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The pandemic-hastened digital adoption by the Judiciary has propelled the mediation process to the centre stage, reduced the legal cost and travel for litigants and paved way for faster clearance of case backlog at various courts, according to Sriram Panchu, Senior Advocate, Madras High Court.
He was one of the speakers at a panel discussion, ‘2021: Towards Hope’ organised by the Chennai International Centre (CIC) to understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on healthcare, arts, education, hospitality and law and what 2021 holds for these sectors. The discussion was moderated by Rasheeda Bhagat, Editor, Rotary News Magazine.
Panchu, who is also a mediator and arbitrator, said, “Covid has actually done very well for our world mediation because it is a system where the mediator talks to parties in a closed setting.”
“I can assemble participants across the globe in a matter of hours. What used to take me months is now taking weeks or days,” he added.
Noting that virtual courts are here to stay, Panchu said that online court processes will bring in more efficiency and enable better use of resources.
“On the flip side, we cannot really work online exclusively. There is something about the majesty and awe of courtrooms. You cannot perform histrionics and eloquence of legal art in your office room in front of a screen,” he added.
On challenges faced by the arts institutions, Revathi Ramachandran, Director at Kalakshetra Foundation said, while the arts and cultural academy did move to online mode, it is still difficult to impart the new students about the nuances of handling traditional musical instruments such as the mridangam, veena, or violin through virtual mode. “The folk-art forms suffered the most during the pandemic. They are not able to perform anywhere because their livelihood comes out of performing in festivals, which are banned due to Covid,” Ramachandran said, adding, “So, we are getting together these artists to perform to keep the spirit of the art.”
Aravind Srinivasan, Chief Medical Officer, Aravind Eye Care System said that 2021 will be a busy year for the healthcare industry in dealing with non-Covid conditions. “In pre-Covid days, if I would do about 10 per cent of surgeries where people are blind and cannot function, today it is about 40-45 per cent because diseases do not stop with Covid,” said Srinivasan.
On the pandemic-impact on the education sector, S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA University said that one major impact that will remain permanent in the educational ecosystem is the significant and dominant presence of online education. Terming the transition to online education as an exam for institutions themselves, Vaidhyasubramaniam said, “We have a very diversified spectrum of institutions. Some are very primitive in online adoption); some are adolescent adopters and some are very matured masters so it has to be a team effort where the institutions get together to share best practices.”
Ravi Appaswamy, MD, Appaswamy Real Estate said that it was a twin challenge of handling the property on one side and ensuring the safety of the staff and guests on the other.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...