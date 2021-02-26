Covid vaccine jab didn’t hurt at all: Queen Elizabeth

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Queen Elizabeth, 94, in a conference with UK health leaders, revealed her experience of getting inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Queen made her first public appearance since her husband Prince Philip, 99, was hospitalised nine days ago, People magazine reported.
She said: “It was very quick, and I’ve had lots of letters from people who have been surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab — it didn’t hurt at all.”
The Queen discussed the inoculation drive in the UK with the four Senior Responsible Officers (SROs) who are looking after the delivery of the vaccine in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
UK extends Covid-19 vaccination contract with Wockhardt
Dr Emily Lawson, who leads the National Health Service (NHS) England, told the Queen how healthcare workers, government officials, volunteers, and the Armed Forces have put out a collaborative effort in order to ensure Covid-19 vaccines to all the communities across the UK.
UK Covid-19 vaccination drive will slowly reduce hospitalization, deaths
The head of the Welsh programme, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Gillian Richardson, elaborated on how a variety of health professionals, including dentists and pharmacists, are putting efforts to deliver the vaccine to every corner of the country. Derek Grieve, Head of the Scottish Government’s Vaccinations Division, reported to the Queen that around 1.5 million Scots have now been vaccinated.
According to media reports, the Queen extended the Royal Family’s solidarity with the vaccinators and the volunteers who are helping with the rollout of the vaccine.
The Queen was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus along with her husband in January. Recently, Prince Philip was hospitalised in London after suffering from an “infection.”
