The Crayons Network, an innovative advertising solution provider, has won marquee mandates including National Skill Development Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, BPTP and Som Distillers.

The mandate with National Skill Development Corporation is to transform the brand notion and strengthen the connection with youth. The agency’s experience in handling government businesses played a vital role in the final selection for taking over its social media mandate.

Crayons also won the social media mandate for Tata Sons. In the last couple of years, the agency has handled and executed multiple prestigious campaigns for the Tata Group.

Recently, Crayons worked on the Tata Mumbai Marathon campaign, which serves as a case study in awareness and engagement. Under the Tata brand umbrella last year, Croma appointed Crayons Advertising to handle its creative mandate.

Kunal Lalani, Founder & Managing Director, Crayons Advertising said most of the recent account wins cater to the integrated ad tech proposition and have come against large global agencies following multi-agency pitch process.

Being a homegrown agency enables the company to communicate in a much more relatable manner to consumers across Bharat and India, he added.

The agency also bagged Indian Oil Corporation’s Social Media mandate in January through a competitive pitch process against FCB ULKA, Grey, Wunderman Thompson and Rediffusion.

Crayons also onboarded Som Distillers, one of the leading alcoholic beverage manufacturers in India. In the real estate sector, a unique brand proposition by The Crayons Network helped bag North-India’s real estate firm BPTP’s new residential project.