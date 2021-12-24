Cricketer Rohit Sharma to launch NFT collection on FanCraze

Faze Technologies has announced on that India’s white ball skipper Rohit Sharma, will be exclusively launching his personal NFTs on FanCraze, the company’s consumer facing brands.

Anshum Bhambri, CEO, FanCraze said, “We view marquee athletes as artists who create their best moments of art on the field of play. We are very excited to partner with Rohit Sharma, a pure cricketing genius, to build the new paradigm of engagement between the athlete and the fan.”

“I am looking forward to sharing some of the best moments of my career with my fans. The team at FanCraze is building the next-generation of consumer experiences, and I cannot wait to check out the super-cool HitMan NFTs and 2D/3D avatars that they will be dropping in the months ahead ,” Sharma added.

The collection will be inspired by memorabilia such as the ICC Golden Bat from the 2019 ICC World Cup and the ball used to pick his first IPL hat-trick for Deccan Chargers in 2009 against Mumbai Indians.

Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide, said, “This gives Rohit’s fans a chance to own a piece of history from his personal collection.”

FanCraze has already inked a three-year deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rights to its catalogue of video and audio clips, which goes back to 1975. It is creating thousands of NFTs linked to specific clips, which cricket fans will be able to buy in packs and trade on a secondary market, the statement added.