CRPF jawan commits suicide over coronavirus scare

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security person posted in Anantnag, Jammu Kashmir committed suicide after fearing that he may have contracted the coronavirus. The incident took place hours before another person committed suicide in Srinagar, the reason is still unknown in this case, as per media reports.

CRFF Sub-Inspector committed suicide in Anantnag this morning, while another posted in Srinagar committed suicide in the afternoon.

The sub-inspector, who has committed suicide, has been identified as Fatah Singh, a resident of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. A suicide note left behind by him suggested that he feared he had coronavirus. The suicide note retrieved by the CRPF official of the sub-inspector read: “I am afraid that I may have Corona.”

“No evidence he was infected with the virus, Let’s wait for the final report,” said PRO CRPF.

Singh was posted with the 49th battalion of CRPF at Akura, Mattan in Anantnag district.CRPF officials said the ASI had returned to his unit after performing day long duty. They also said there was no one in the unit of the team who had any complaints of illness.

While CRPF SI committed suicide in Srinagar and more details are awaited in the matter.

Calling the incident unfortunate, CRPF Special DG said in a statement that it is unfortunate and an investigation is underway to know why the “boys have taken such extreme step.”