In an interview to a media outlet, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal recalled how he strived as the boss of his own hospitality company and also doubled up the responsibilities of a front desk manager and cleaning staff when needed. The OYO chief shared the interview on his Twitter handle.

The real stars of the hospitality industry are the front office managers, cleaning crew, receptionists and behind-the-scenes staff who ensure guests have the best possible experience during their stay.



Agarwal recalled a particular incident when he encountered an angry customer while cleaning a hotel room. Agarwal said that the customer mistook him as cleaning staff, complained about the delayed service, and then tipped him ₹20.

Agarwal was selected for Thiel Fellowship program in 2013 and received a grant of $1,00,000.

Agarwal launched OYO Rooms in May 2013. He began his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of a portal for booking budget hotels.

