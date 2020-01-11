Variety

Cycle Pure Agarbathies launches personalised fragrance ‘MyIncense’

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on January 11, 2020 Published on January 11, 2020

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies with actor Ramesh Aravind during the launch of personalised custom fragrance – MyIncense brand in Bengaluru.   -  BusinessLine

Cycle Pure Agarbathies, a Mysuru-based manufacturer of incense and prayer products, launched personalised custom fragrance – MyIncense.

“MyIncense is first-of-its-kind offering which enables customers to customise every attribute of their incense to suit personal preference. The product aims to create a unique experience for consumers through hyper-personalization,” said Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

“All aspects of the incense can be personalised - the shape of the stick, the fragrance and the intensity of the fragrance. The brand also lets you choose your own label and message on the package delivering a sense of ownership to the users,” he added.

Available on Cycle.in, the brand offers customisation in four different categories: Fragrance-based, Deity-based, Festival/occasion-based and Experience-based was launched by actor Ramesh Aravind.

Ranga said, “FMCG as an industry has been rooted firmly on the concepts of standardization, mass manufacturing, and economies of scale. Also, conventional thinking always says that incense is a low involvement product for consumers. With MyIncense, we intend to change this and cater to each individual’s personal preferences. One unique pack of custom incense at a time.”

He further added, “For us, custom incense is a way of home delivering happiness to our consumers. We believe that MyIncense is the future of fragrance”

Commenting on MyIncense, Aravind, said, “This is a truly unique initiative by Cycle Pure Agarbathies. In an age where almost everything can be customized, the time has come for incense to be personalised.”

Published on January 11, 2020
lifestyle and leisure
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oscars to go hostless again for 2020 ceremony