Cycle Pure Agarbathies launches personalised fragrance ‘MyIncense’

Cycle Pure Agarbathies, a Mysuru-based manufacturer of incense and prayer products, launched personalised custom fragrance – MyIncense.

“MyIncense is first-of-its-kind offering which enables customers to customise every attribute of their incense to suit personal preference. The product aims to create a unique experience for consumers through hyper-personalization,” said Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

“All aspects of the incense can be personalised - the shape of the stick, the fragrance and the intensity of the fragrance. The brand also lets you choose your own label and message on the package delivering a sense of ownership to the users,” he added.

Available on Cycle.in, the brand offers customisation in four different categories: Fragrance-based, Deity-based, Festival/occasion-based and Experience-based was launched by actor Ramesh Aravind.

Ranga said, “FMCG as an industry has been rooted firmly on the concepts of standardization, mass manufacturing, and economies of scale. Also, conventional thinking always says that incense is a low involvement product for consumers. With MyIncense, we intend to change this and cater to each individual’s personal preferences. One unique pack of custom incense at a time.”

He further added, “For us, custom incense is a way of home delivering happiness to our consumers. We believe that MyIncense is the future of fragrance”

Commenting on MyIncense, Aravind, said, “This is a truly unique initiative by Cycle Pure Agarbathies. In an age where almost everything can be customized, the time has come for incense to be personalised.”