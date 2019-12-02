Dairy Day Ice Cream adopts a Tiger at Mysore Zoo

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Dairy Day Ice Cream has adopted Rahul - a Royal Bengal Tiger at the Mysore Zoo.
The adoption is a part of Dairy Day’s efforts to contribute towards the extremely successful conservation and breeding program of Mysore Zoo.
The official certificate of Adoption was handed over by Zoo authorities to the representatives from Dairy Day at Mysore Zoo premises. ‘Rahul’ was captured from the wild and brought to Mysore Zoo.
Mysore Zoo is involved in captive breeding programme of endangered species and other conservation projects. Corporate and individual support is central to the success of the conservation policy at the zoo as apart from monetary benefits, which takes care of the day-to-day expenses incurred. The program gets vital publicity that educates people on the urgent need to protect India’s biodiversity and wildlife.
MN Jaganath, Director, Dairy Day, said: “It is a proud moment for us to be part of one of the oldest and most successful adoption and animal conservation programs in India. We see adoption as a way of sensitizsng and connecting people with conservation efforts to save and protect India’s wildlife. The tiger, our national animal is an endangered species and we as responsible citizens of the country have to make every effort to save the tiger. Dairy Day Ice Cream is committed towards animal conservation and preserving the ecological balance”.
