'Darbar', 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikhuntapuramlo' set to hit screens this Sankranti

Sankranti, which used to be a prime-time release for films of top Tollywood heroes till a few years ago, is back with some big ticket releases this year.

Beginning January 9, three big films Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikhuntapuramlo – starring Rajnikanth, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun respectively are going to hit the screens.

Tamil Superstar Rajnikanth’s films which draw big time openings on par with Telugu top heroes. Rajnikanth's Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, will hit the screens on Thursday across over 200 theatres in Telangana, more than half of them in Hyderabad alone. Some of the theatres will screen Tamil and Hindi versions of Darbar.

Some multiplexes will be showing Darbar for three days, before reducing the number of shows to give way for the Telugu releases.

Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is hitting the screens on January 11, which will be followed by Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikhuntapuramlo on January 12 .

Reportedly sold for Rs 100 crore, Mahesh Babu’s film Sarileru Neekevvaru has a backdrop of army, while Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikhuntapuramlo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has generated huge interest after its songs turned chartbusters.

Composed by Thaman and sung by Sid Sriram, ‘Samajavaragamana..’ song has registered 130 million views on YouTube, while the female version, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, got three million views in just three days. These numbers are from the official Youtube channels alone, with many other channels and radio stations are also playing it many times.

The gap of three days from Darbar’s release would free up theatres for the two big Telugu releases.

In fact, there was a tussle between between the makers of these movies over the release date. However, The suspense was cleared only last week after a reported patch-up between the makers regarding the release date, sticking to the original schedule.

,Junior NTR’s brother Kalyan Ram-starrer ‘Entha Manchivadavura’, directed by Satish Vegesna, will release on January 15.