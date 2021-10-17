DC FanDome 2021: Announcements and updates

New trailer of Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' drops at 2021 DC FanDome

Filmmaker Matt Reeves's "The Batman" brought the curtains down on 2021 DC FanDome as he unveiled an explosive and action-packed trailer for Robert Pattinson-starrer superhero movie.

The online fan event was a loaded affair with DC providing glimpses at many of its marquee titles, including "Black Adam", "Shazam! Fury of the Gods", "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "Peacemaker" series.

The new trailer offers more details about the film's story, Pattinson's Batman, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman and many other major characters.

It promises a dark and extravagantly violent iteration of the iconic superhero, which has been previously played by the likes of Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christina Bale and Ben Affleck.

The trailer gives a glimpse at Paul Dano's The Riddler, although the character's face was kept hidden.

There were plenty of moments where Pattinson was seen taking on his adversaries in hand to hand combat, and in one scene, he walks into a room while constant bullet fire.

Pattinson and Kravitz joined Reeves for a panel discussion before the release of the trailer.

Pattinson said this version of the Caped Crusader is a person who is a "bit out of control".

"He doesn't have as much control over his personality,like the delineation between when he's Batman and when he's Bruce is not so clear... Inother kinds of iterations, he really knows what he's doing, when he's putting on the cowl," the actor said.

Kravitz said she wanted to present a "real human being" with her take on Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

"I understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people but what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we're telling in this moment, and try to create a real human being.

"I don't, I don't want her to be an idea. I want her to be a real human being in a real situation in a real city trying to survive and reacting to her own pain. So I really really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman's life," she added.

Reeves said the film is quite different to other origin stories of the character.

"We’d seen lots of origin stories. One place we hadn’t been was grounding it the way (the Frank Miller comic)'Year One'does," he said.

"The Batman" will also feature Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

The movie will be released in the US on March 4, 2022.

Here are more updates

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Hollywood star Zachary Levi says "Shazam! Fury of the Gods", the upcoming sequel to his 2019 hit "Shazam!", will be "out of this world" as he shared the behind-the-scenes footage from the new movie at 2021 DC FanDome.

The follow-up will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "Shazam!" is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam, played by Levi.

Actor Asher Angel will reprise his role of teenager Billy Batson.

In the footage, dropped during the online fan convention on Saturday, first looks of veteran actor Helen Mirren's character Hespera and Lucy Liu's Kalypso were also revealed.

"'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is going to be out of this world. In fact, the fate of Philadelphia and probably I don't know actually the entire world is in my hands," Levi said.

"But this time, the family and I were up against some seriously scary villains, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. My real life alter ego Asher Angel, and I had such a great time making this movie with our director David Sandberg and the rest of our cast," he added.

Angel said that the film recently wrapped filming.

David F Sandberg, who helmed the first part, is directing the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is being produced by Peter Safran through The Safran Company. The film will debut on June 2, 2023 in the US.

John Cena-starrer series 'Peacemaker' to debut in Jan 2022.

Hollywood star John Cena's "Peacemaker" series will be released on streaming service HBO Max on January 18, 2022.

The announcement was made during the DC FanDome event on Saturday where a teaser trailer for the series was also unveiled.

In the eight-part show, Cena reprises his role as Christopher "Peacemaker" Marks from James Gunn-directed "The Suicide Squad".

Dubbed as an "action-adventure-comedy", the show will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Gunn has written the show and also directed multiple episodes, including the first.

Cena said he felt "surprised" when he was first approached by producer Peter Safran to reprise his role for the spin-off series.

"I was surprised but I was more than ready. I was more than excited. I'm glad we got the opportunity," he added.

"Peacemaker" will also feature Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

The show is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros Television.

Jason Momoa teases Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Hollywood star Jason Momoa and filmmaker James Wan on Saturday provided a glimpse into the world they are building for "Aquaman" sequel at the 2021 DC FanDome.

Titled "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", the new movie is a sequel to 2018's "Aquaman" and will see Momoa reprising the titular part.

Wan, who helmed the first part, is also back for the sequel.

During the virtual fan event, a video was released, showcasing the various moments from the movie's making, including Momoa's first day on the set.

"I'm very proud of the sequel because it tackles a lot of issues, environmentally. Stakes are higher and I'm just excited to have a big partner in James (Wan)," the 42-year-old actor said in the video.

Momoa stressed that he feels personally "invested" in the project as he loves the character and what it represents. "There's nothing like this that I have been a part of," he added.

Wan said the sequel is "more mature, yet still retains its fun".

"It is a globetrotting story and visits so many worlds. This movie isn't afraid of its fantasy and goes on this magical journey. I think it's really going to be awesome," he added.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will also mark the return of Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm Marius as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane aka Black Manta.

"To play around with this cast again is quite a trip. We're having a blast. This movie is a lot of fun," Wilson said.

"Aquaman", which was released in December 2018, grossed more than USD 1 billion at the global box office.

The sequel is being produced by Wan and Peter Safran.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022 in the US.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson on Saturday let loose his DC character Black Adam as he unveiled the first footage from the much-awaited eponymous movie during the 2021 edition of DC FanDome.Johnson showcased the opening scene from the movie that marks his entry into DC Extended Universe.

The first footage showed a team of explorers inspecting a cave where they come face to face with Johnson's ruthless supervillain who then starts wrecking havoc upon them.

During the free virtual fan event, Johnson said he was "born to play Black Adam" in the DCEU.

"This character, this film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time and I've worked so hard work these hands, my fingers to the bone on this project because it's the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam," the 49-year-old actor said.

"Black Adam" is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who earlier directed Johnson in the upcoming "Jungle Cruise", is helming the film.

Johnson said "Black Adam" recently started post-production and teased that the movie will feature some of the most biggest action sequences ever filmed.

"The film has without questions some of the biggest action sequences, I have ever been a part of. And I'm so proud and excited of our incredible team who are working away to create breathtaking holy s**t scenes that I know you're really," he added.

"Black Adam" will also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.

In a behind-the-scenes video, former James Bond star Brosnan said he had an unparalleled experience working on the movie.

"I've never seen the likes of this before. Having done James Bond for 10 years for films, nothing compares to this," he said.

Johnson has also produced the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

"Black Adam" will be released in the US on July 29, 2022.